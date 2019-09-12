6,316 Shares in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCUD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,513,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,224,000. Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 113.3% in the second quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 7.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 16.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT stock remained flat at $$49.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

