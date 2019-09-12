4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0004

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. 4NEW has a market cap of $24,301.00 and approximately $9,516.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Exrates, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00201374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.01144262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00086769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023675 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN, Exrates and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

