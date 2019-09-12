49,558 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

KNX traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.73. 125,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

