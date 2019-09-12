34,627 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Brunswick by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Brunswick by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville grew its position in Brunswick by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,683. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

