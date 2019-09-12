31,300 Shares in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at $12,234,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at $6,678,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Yeti by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 698,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after buying an additional 198,902 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Yeti by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 187,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,035,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 32,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 333.94% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

