2,872 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,872 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,629 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,944,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in RingCentral by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,921,000 after acquiring an additional 48,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $146.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,218.00 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 16,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,992,924.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 167,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 113,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $15,853,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,020 shares in the company, valued at $40,722,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,986 shares of company stock worth $55,074,381. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.