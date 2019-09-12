26,690 Shares in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Purchased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 50,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

WLL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $677.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.16.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

