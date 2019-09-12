$262.77 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will report $262.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.31 million to $264.00 million. Yelp posted sales of $241.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on YELP shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Yelp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Aegis raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. 3,597,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,778. Yelp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 44.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,407,793 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $116,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,745 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,444,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 1,243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 673,865 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 623,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,420 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $50,798,000 after buying an additional 415,525 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

