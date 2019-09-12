2,585 Shares in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,585 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 11,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 189,821 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.43.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,449 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,611 over the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.99. 337,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,402. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.31. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

