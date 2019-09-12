2,568 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.61. 13,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average is $164.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

