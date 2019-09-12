$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the highest is $2.94. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $2.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $14.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.18.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.71. 2,498,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,950. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 451,296 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.