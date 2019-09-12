1,602 Shares in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SERV shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

SERV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

