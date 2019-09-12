1,469 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Longbow Research increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,411. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

