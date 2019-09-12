$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $180,000.00. Geron posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $450,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.49 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $40.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 5,328.80%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Geron by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 539,621 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Geron by 6,429.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GERN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $269.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.57. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.99.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.
