$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $180,000.00. Geron posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $450,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.49 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $40.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 5,328.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Geron by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 539,621 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth about $332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Geron by 6,429.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Geron during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GERN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $269.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.57. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

