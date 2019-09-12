10,316 Shares in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,696,000 after acquiring an additional 819,204 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 67.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,757,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,993,000 after buying an additional 707,945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 267.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 876,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after buying an additional 637,816 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 295.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 459,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

