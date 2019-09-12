$1.09 EPS Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,893. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

In other news, insider David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.