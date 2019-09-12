$1.09 EPS Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,893. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

In other news, insider David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

