$0.67 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Nordstrom also posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $24.00 price objective on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Nordstrom by 138.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 109,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

