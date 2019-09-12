-$0.62 EPS Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.60). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have commented on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $45.62. 12,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,889. The company has a current ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 32.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.11. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $58.56.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Also, CFO Yi Larson purchased 2,222 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Insiders have acquired 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,350,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

