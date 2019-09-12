$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCPC. BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $807.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Leitner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $199,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,515.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Levkowitz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,177.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 217,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $8,053,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

