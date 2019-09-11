Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Announces GBX 2.03 Dividend

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ZTF stock opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.76 million and a P/E ratio of 31.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 558.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 592.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zotefoams has a 52-week low of GBX 508 ($6.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 716 ($9.36).

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 8.55 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zotefoams will post 1789.999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

