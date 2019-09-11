Zacks: LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LiqTech International an industry rank of 150 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIQT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 105,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

