Zacks Investment Research Lowers Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WSR. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:WSR opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $522.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,250 shares in the company, valued at $12,984,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.