Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.45). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

NASDAQ GH traded down $5.49 on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,433. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86.

In other news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 63,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $6,638,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $869,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,004,867 shares of company stock worth $100,483,206. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $210,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

