Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Dunkin Brands Group posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dunkin Brands Group.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNKN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 125,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,685,145.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at $14,768,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 275.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,850,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,971,000 after buying an additional 128,079 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

