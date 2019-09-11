Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Compass Minerals International posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,843.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,446,000 after buying an additional 1,233,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,183,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,008,000 after acquiring an additional 101,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,269. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 149.22%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.