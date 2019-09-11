Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $2.39. Caci International posted earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year earnings of $12.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). Caci International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Caci International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.56.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total value of $97,276.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,066.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $2,943,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caci International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,793,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the second quarter worth approximately $24,890,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CACI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.78. Caci International has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $229.37.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

