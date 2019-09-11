Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.69 Billion

Brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) to post $36.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.92 billion and the lowest is $36.46 billion. General Motors reported sales of $35.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $145.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.75 billion to $147.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $144.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $138.14 billion to $146.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.46. 6,859,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

