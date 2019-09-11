Zacks: Analysts Set $3.25 Price Target for China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $3.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 197 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAAS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. 66,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.57. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

