Zacks: Analysts Expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Watford’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watford will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRE. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Watford in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watford in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Watford presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:WTRE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. 151,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.13. Watford has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

In other news, CEO John F. Rathgeber acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon D. Levy acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $31,485.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 59,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,930 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Watford in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Watford in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

