Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to Announce $4.35 EPS

Brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings per share of $3.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $11.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.80. 26,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,625,374 in the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,177 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,291,000 after acquiring an additional 816,141 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after purchasing an additional 737,100 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 603,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

