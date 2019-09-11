Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to announce $322.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.20 million. Mellanox Technologies posted sales of $279.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mellanox Technologies.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.99.

Shares of MLNX stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. 440,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,454. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.95. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 7,500 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $819,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $196,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,677.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,750 shares of company stock worth $1,288,085. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 42.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 318,200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mellanox Technologies (MLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.