Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Post $0.94 EPS

Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.84. 25,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,564. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 15,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,552 shares in the company, valued at $17,611,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,522 shares in the company, valued at $16,867,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,080 shares of company stock worth $3,047,960. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

