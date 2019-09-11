Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post sales of $36.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.30 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $22.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $141.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.23 million to $147.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $214.29 million, with estimates ranging from $193.84 million to $246.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

In other news, Director Thorlef Spickschen bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $612,094 and have sold 2,597 shares valued at $30,139. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $319.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

