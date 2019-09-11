Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,091. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

YUM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.09. 937,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,686. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.