XRP (XRP) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, XRP has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, OKEx, Coinbe and Vebitcoin. XRP has a total market capitalization of $10.92 billion and approximately $986.83 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01181385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00086722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About XRP

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,355,092 coins and its circulating supply is 43,024,433,511 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bithumb, BitMarket, Coinrail, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, WazirX, Coinsquare, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitlish, Koinex, Exmo, Stellarport, Binance, Cryptohub, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, Kraken, Bitsane, OTCBTC, Koineks, OKEx, ZB.COM, Korbit, Gatehub, CoinBene, Exrates, Liquid, CEX.IO, CoinFalcon, FCoin, Coinhub, Bits Blockchain, DragonEX, BitBay, Altcoin Trader, Bitbns, MBAex, GOPAX, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, ABCC, C2CX, BCEX, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, Ovis, BitFlip, Tripe Dice Exchange, Ripple China, Coinone, Kuna, RippleFox, Coinbe, Zebpay, Bitso, Gate.io, BTC Markets, Fatbtc, Bitinka, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Covesting, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Coindeal, Bitbank, OpenLedger DEX, Bitstamp, Poloniex, B2BX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, LakeBTC, Indodax and BtcTurk. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

