XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XBiotech an industry rank of 79 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of XBiotech in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of XBIT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 5,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $365.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

