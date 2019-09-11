Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of WH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

