WM Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33, 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

