WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.16

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.16 and last traded at $74.16, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 263,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 72,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

