Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $247.50

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $247.50 and traded as low as $219.00. Wincanton shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 34,208 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WIN shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 323.75 ($4.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of $280.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 247.50.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

