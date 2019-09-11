Willis Towers Watson PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Willis Towers Watson has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to earn $11.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $235.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.