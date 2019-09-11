Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.84

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.84 and last traded at $152.70, with a volume of 15258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.95.

The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $997,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,748,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

