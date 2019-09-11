Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.32. 11,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.82. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.95.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.