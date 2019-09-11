WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,365 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 73.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of WSBC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,023. WesBanco Inc has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $194,449.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,644.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.