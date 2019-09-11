Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 353,208 Shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $67,102,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $9,295,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $8,975,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $5,035,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

DTIL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,504. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

