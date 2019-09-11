Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.30 Million Holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,098 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,232,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 666.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 799,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 695,037 shares during the period. TT International bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $20,237,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,379,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $274,940,000 after purchasing an additional 302,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

BBL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $44.07. 100,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. BHP Group PLC has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.25%.

BBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

