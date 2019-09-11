Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 23,199 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Cyberark Software worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 735,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 129,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,812,000 after buying an additional 98,732 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,250,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 107.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.52.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.50. 42,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,734. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.21. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

