Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 72,571 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.62% of Banner worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Banner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. 1,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,953. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $66.66.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 25.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $110,493.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $168,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

