Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,333 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,622 shares of company stock worth $10,815,171. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $111.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,201. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

