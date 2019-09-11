Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp (CVE:WRR) traded up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 104,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 840,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Walker River Resources Company Profile (CVE:WRR)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Sleeper-Lapon Canyon gold project that consists of 19 leased and 17 lode claims located in the Mineral County, Nevada.

